People getting spam text messages from their own cell numbers

Annoyed phone users are receiving spam texts—many of which include links that redirect to Russian news websites—that appear to be sent from their own cell phones.

The messages are spelled out as if they are from the carrier of the cell owner, with a note about their bill and then a free gift offer when an attached link is clicked.

Typically, spam links lead to a form that the target is asked to complete in order to receive their “free gift,” which usually asks for their contact and bank details.

But several users were allegedly tricked into tapping links from their own phone reports directed to Russian news websites, raising fears that the scandal was part of a propaganda campaign focused on the war in Ukraine.