‘People think since he’s a skinny guy he can’t hit it big but he can smash them’: Faf du Plessis on Shahbaz Ahmed | Cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis was all praise for Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed. RCB were 87 for 5 in 12.3 overs, needing 83 runs off just 45 balls at almost 12 runs per over when Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed joined hands in the middle. The experienced Karthik and young Shahbaz then put on an exhibition of strokeplay to help RCB reach the 170-run target in 19.1 overs to beat the Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Du Plessis said “great characters” were needed to pull the chase off and Karthik and Shahbaz were brilliant.

“To pull it out of nowhere, you need some great characters and DK is as great a character as you can get. His composure under pressure is amazing. He is really calm and such a great…