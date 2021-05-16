People with these blood groups are at greater risk of corona: report

Friends, let me tell you that the second wave of Corona virus continues to wreak havoc in the country. At the same time, there are signs of relief in the midst of the chaos caused by the epidemic. The second wave of corona infection is showing some degree of stagnation. New patients have reported a decline of over 10 per cent. But friends, many research has been done so far regarding corona virus infection, another research has come out in which it is said that people with AB and B blood group are more at risk of getting infected with corona than other blood groups.

Friends, for your information, tell that according to the research of Council of Scientific and Industrial (CSIR), people with AB and B blood groups are at higher risk of getting infected with corona according to other blood groups. On the other hand, people with O blood group have the lowest risk of getting infected with corona. Research also says that even if someone in the AB and B blood group has corona, then its symptoms are mild. Friends, according to the CSIR report, non-veg eaters are more likely to be infected with corona than the vegetarian Chances are more likely.

For your information, let us know that this survey of CSIR was done on more than 10 thousand people across the country, and this report has been prepared by a group of 140 doctors. According to the survey, people with AB blood group are most at risk from corona, followed by those with B blood group. Friends, according to a doctor, everything depends on the genetic structure of the person. According to the doctor, the immunity system of those with O blood group may be stronger than those of AB and B blood groups, but this does not mean that they will stop following the corona protocol, you should be associated with corona All the rules have to be followed because the immunity system of those with O blood group is not completely safe from the corona.