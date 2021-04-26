Pep Guardiola hopes Eric Garcia joins Barcelona

Manchester Metropolis boss Pep Guardiola hopes that Eric Garcia will safe a transfer to Barcelona this summer season.

The 20-year-old has rejected the prospect to signal a brand new contract with Man Metropolis as he eyes a return to Camp Nou.

There has nonetheless not been an official announcement in relation to the Spain worldwide, who has solely made 4 Premier League appearances in the course of the 2020-21 marketing campaign.

Nonetheless, Guardiola hopes that ‘one among his favorite gamers’ has the chance to affix Ronald Koeman‘s facet following the expiration of his deal on the Etihad Stadium.

“There are gamers even who do not play any matches. I feel, for instance, of Eric Garcia who’s one among my favorite gamers,” Guardiola instructed reporters.

“I might like to have 15 Eric Garcias for the way in which he conducts his behaviour. He’s all the time considering of the staff. He is all the time a great face within the good or dangerous moments. He helps the supervisor and the backroom employees on a regular basis.

“He’ll go in an unimaginable staff and when the individuals say they’re unhappy if I do not play, I consider Eric. More often than not he is not on the bench as a result of he will transfer to Barcelona, I hope so. It is powerful, however it’s what it’s.”

Garcia was once more not noted of the squad for Sunday’s EFL Cup closing with Tottenham Hotspur, which the Residents gained late on courtesy of a header from Aymeric Laporte.