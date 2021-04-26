LATEST

Pep Guardiola hopes Eric Garcia joins Barcelona

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pep Guardiola hopes Eric Garcia joins Barcelona

Manchester Metropolis boss Pep Guardiola hopes that Eric Garcia will safe a transfer to Barcelona this summer season.

Manchester Metropolis boss Pep Guardiola is hopeful that Eric Garcia will safe a transfer to Barcelona this summer season.

The 20-year-old has rejected the prospect to signal a brand new contract with Man Metropolis as he eyes a return to Camp Nou.

There has nonetheless not been an official announcement in relation to the Spain worldwide, who has solely made 4 Premier League appearances in the course of the 2020-21 marketing campaign.

Nonetheless, Guardiola hopes that ‘one among his favorite gamers’ has the chance to affix Ronald Koeman‘s facet following the expiration of his deal on the Etihad Stadium.

“There are gamers even who do not play any matches. I feel, for instance, of Eric Garcia who’s one among my favorite gamers,” Guardiola instructed reporters.

“I might like to have 15 Eric Garcias for the way in which he conducts his behaviour. He’s all the time considering of the staff. He is all the time a great face within the good or dangerous moments. He helps the supervisor and the backroom employees on a regular basis.

“He’ll go in an unimaginable staff and when the individuals say they’re unhappy if I do not play, I consider Eric. More often than not he is not on the bench as a result of he will transfer to Barcelona, I hope so. It is powerful, however it’s what it’s.”

Garcia was once more not noted of the squad for Sunday’s EFL Cup closing with Tottenham Hotspur, which the Residents gained late on courtesy of a header from Aymeric Laporte.

ID:444830:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2533:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
61
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
58
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
56
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
53
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
52
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
50
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
50
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
49
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top