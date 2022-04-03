Pep Guardiola mourns Burnley’s ‘longest grass’, but slick Man City still in top spot

YesWelcome back to our live coverage of all Premier League kick-offs after noon and 3 pm, with Manchester City’s visit to Burnley crucial at both ends of the table. City are looking to maintain their slim advantage over Liverpool in the title race, while Burnley are in the relegation zone – four points behind Everton with a single game played and Leeds eight points behind with three games in hand.

Pep Guardiola welcomed the challenge of navigating through a packed fixture list this month, saying his team’s busy schedule was a result of their dominance in domestic and European competitions.

City will play eight times in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in April, starting with Saturday’s league game at Burnley before taking on Liverpool in the FA Cup.