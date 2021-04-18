Pep Guardiola raises concern over Kevin De Bruyne injury

Manchester Metropolis supervisor Pep Guardiola admits that the obvious ankle damage Kevin De Bruyne suffered in opposition to Chelsea of their FA Cup semi-final “doesn’t look good”.

Manchester Metropolis supervisor Pep Guardiola is pessimistic over Kevin De Bruyne‘s damage after he was compelled off within the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

The Belgian playmaker featured from the primary whistle in opposition to his former membership at Wembley, however he needed to be withdrawn three minutes into the second half with an obvious ankle drawback.

A De Bruyne-less Metropolis noticed their quadruple hopes extinguished by Hakim Ziyech‘s winner in a 1-0 semi-final defeat, and in an extra blow to Guardiola, he has admitted that the early indicators from De Bruyne’s damage are usually not promising.

Chatting with reporters after the sport, Guardiola mentioned: “It would not look good. He has ache. We’ll see. Tomorrow he could have a take a look at.”

Because of this, De Bruyne’s participation in subsequent Sunday’s EFL Cup last with Tottenham Hotspur has been plunged into doubt, and it stays to be seen if Sergio Aguero will get better in time for the conflict at Wembley as effectively.

De Bruyne has scored eight targets and arrange 16 extra for Guardiola’s facet this season, and he lately dedicated his future to the Premier League champions-elect till 2025.