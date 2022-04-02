Pep Guardiola says Erik Ten Haig could replace him at Man City despite Man Utd reference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Erik ten Haag could be “the one” to replace him at the Etihad, despite Giving a great reference to Ajax Boss For Manchester United job.

Ten Haag is and has been the favorite to succeed interim manager Ralph Rangnick at Old Trafford interview for the post, United is expected Conduct two more rounds of interview Before making your final decision over the summer.

Other names in the race include Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino, Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui and Spain’s Luis Enrique. United have been looking for their next permanent manager since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last November.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Saturday afternoon ahead of City’s tour of Burnley, Guardiola admitted that Ten…