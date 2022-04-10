Pep Guardiola’s Gabriel Jesus bet paid off, Diogo Jota stepped down when Mo Salah wasn’t there, and more

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – Manchester City and Liverpool played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Premier League’s top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

The chance for a side to get a strong upper hand on the table came and went, but it offered a lot of talk nonetheless. Here are three thoughts on the game.

1. Premier League title race remains toss-up

Manchester City and Liverpool played out a spectacular draw at the Etihad Stadium, and we are still no closer to knowing who will lift the Premier League title this season.

City took the lead twice through Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, but were overtaken first by Diogo Jota and then Sadio Mane to ensure that the two teams were just one point apart at the top of the table, with seven. There are games left.