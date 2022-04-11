Pep Guardiola’s Gabriel Jesus bet pays off, Diogo Jota steps up when Mo Salah won’t, and more

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City and Liverpool played out a thrilling 2-2 draw on Sunday in a Premier League top-of-the-table clash.

The chance for one side to get a firm upper-hand on the table came and went, but it offered plenty of talking points nonetheless. Here are three thoughts on the game.

1. Title race remains a toss-up

Manchester City and Liverpool played out a pulsating draw at the Etihad Stadium, and we are still no closer to knowing who will lift the Premier League title this season.

City twice took the lead through Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus but were were pegged back first…