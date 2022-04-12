Percy Jackson: Disney + gets the lead actor of the series

Previewed with Ryan Reynolds in the movie “Adam Through Time”, young actor Walker Scobel will play the lead role in the series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” expected on Disney+.

Adapting the famous series of novels by Rick Riordan – who will actively participate in the development of the narrative for the streaming platform – the 13-year-old actor will play the protagonist, who is revealed to be Poseidon’s son. , An intelligent boy, full of compassion and armed with a solid sense of humour, Percy Jackson discovered supernatural powers at the age of 12. At the same time, he is accused by Zeus of stealing his thunderbolt. It marks the beginning of an adventure that will set the young boy and his friends on a journey across America to restore order to Olympus.

“Walker Scobel is an incredibly talented young man who blew us away with his tapes…