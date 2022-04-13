‘Percy Jackson’ fans are overjoyed

It seems that Percy Jackson and the Olympians are being too true to the books.

It appears that actor Walker Scobel has got the desired role and may lead the series with the same. Shooting will start this summer.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Scobel is a newcomer to Hollywood, but has already impressed fans. The actor was seen opposite Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix film Adam Project,

In it, Scobel played the twelve-year-old version of Reynolds Adam. It was clear early in the film that Scobel would eventually become a big star, and now he has a really big role to play.

fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians There are many and they…