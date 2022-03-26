Perez in pole for Saudi Arabian GP day after nearby attack

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) – Sergio Perez took his first career pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand as Formula One continued amid heavy scrutiny after an attack on a nearby oil depot on Saturday.

Perez overtook the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. on his final lap, pushing his own Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen – the world champion – into fourth.

Throughout the day, the focus was on why the bombardment, located about 11 kilometers (seven miles) from the F1 track, proceeded with racing so close to the smoke-covered depot.

Sainz Jr agreed with the race’s decision, but said the matter would not go away once F1 globe-trots moved to Australia and then Europe.

“This will need to be discussed after the race,” said the Spanish driver. “Because what…