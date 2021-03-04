“Perez knows Max is going to bow down to him” – Faith in the new Red Bull pair of Alpha Tory boss | sport

“Perez knows that Max will bend him” – the Alfa Tory owner claims that Sergio Perez would be a huge success if the car suits him.

Alfa Tauri boss Franz Tost, responsible for Red Bull’s sister team, was the first witness to Max Verstappen’s ability in his early days in motorsport.

He is fully confident of Verstappen’s abilities, but at the same time, he tipped Sergio Perez’s success in Red Bull, even though he never grew under his umbrella.

“If the car suits him, then Perez will definitely ensure good results. He will make his mark and collect many points, but Verstappen won’t break him because he knows how fast he is. Perez knows Max is going to bow down to him and has no chance, ” said Toast.

“If you go there as a newcomer with very high expectations, when you find a Max Verstappen on your behalf who has four or five years of F1 experience at the time, you’re the fastest in the field. Will be one of the drivers. ” And you find a car that does not behave the way you want.

Sergio Perez is aware.

In a recent interview with Perez, he has admitted that the Red Bull car is a bit difficult to handle and has agreed to it Verstappen’s natural talent.

But at the same time, he also realizes that this is a once-in-a-lifetime move, and he will have to perform exceptionally well to maintain his reputation, as management at Red Bull demands, given that How they provoke Pierre Gasly and Alex. Albon in a quick period.

Perez recently made his first outing with Red Bull’s RB15 before driving the RB16B to the same location at Silverstone.