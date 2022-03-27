Perez on pole for Saudi Arabia GP day after pass attack

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Sergio Perez won the first pole of his career at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday, where Formula One is under heavy scrutiny for continuing its race weekend following an attack on a nearby oil depot. has been

Red Bull’s Perez led Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. to the top of the charts for the first time in 215 career F1 races with a late push. The Mexican’s lap pushed Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen – the world champion – off. Fourth on the starting grid.

But much of Saturday was focused on F1’s decision to continue on a circuit about 11 kilometers (seven miles) from the bombing, smoke-covered depot. The attack happened during the first practice session of F1’s weekend on Friday and smoke could be seen…