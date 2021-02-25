Perfect Abs for Kajal Is Loving Rashi – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Chubbuli and Cute Rashi Khanna are not only jaw-dropping their fans but also co-celebrities like Kajal Aggarwal. The process of losing Rashi’s weight has been intense and despite being a foodie, the actress sacrificed sweets, soda and carbs to achieve this true figure.

On the other hand, Kajal is also a fitness freak and praised Rashi for his frivolous efforts in fitness. The latest picture of Rashi on Instagram shows the actress in a boxing glove. Her abs are stunning and we can understand how hard she worked to get hardcore abs. In fact, his hard-working stomach also shook Kajal Aggarwal and he commented on the picture – “Wow Un Abs” with a fire emoji. Rashi captures the picture as “some mid-week inspiration #witness”. Fans were also taken aback by the picture.

Earlier, Rashi revealed in an interview that she has been focusing on fitness for the last five years. “Getting fit is not an overnight game. One has to be patient. First of all, I will work hard and never see results. I was demoted. But after perseverance, I believe that I am at a point where I want to be. I am self-motivated but it took me a long time to be able to show these abs. “

On the work front, Rashi who was last seen as a world-famous lover, has yet to announce her Tollywood projects. She will soon be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the Tamil film Tughlaq Darbar.

