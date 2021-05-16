Performance Tech to Run IPC Car After Engine Failure for No. 38 – Sportscar365 – Sportscar365

Performance Tech Motorsports will run its No. 6 Ligier JS P320 Nissan as the No. 38 car this afternoon’s Acura Sports Car Challenge Presented by TLX Type S at Mid-Ohio.

The Florida-based team has swapped LMP3 chassis for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race after an engine failure for the original No. 38 car in qualifying on Saturday.

With no spare Nissan-based units available on-site, IMSA has permitted the team to enter its IMSA Prototype Challenge car in the No. 38’s place for today’s 2 hour and 40-minute race.

Dan Goldburg and Rasmus Lindh, who were set to pull double duty between two separate chassis, were classified 12th in Sunday morning’s IPC race with the car.

It is now undergoing several adjustments to make it WeatherTech Championship compliant, including the installation of the leader lights system, series-specific decals and a different transponder.

The car will also have to clear technical inspection in order to be given the go ahead to take part in the race, which gets underway at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Performance Tech will be the only team to utilize the same LMP3 chassis in both races after the No. 91 Riley Motorsports Ligier of Dylan Murry and Jim Cox, which was planning to pull double duty, did not start the IPC race in order to focus efforts on the WeatherTech Championship round.