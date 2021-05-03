Menstruation can sometimes be very uncomfortable but sometimes it can also trigger rashes which can make it more uncomfortable. This is a common problem many women face during periods and almost all of us suffer from period rashes. However, the truth is that they are quite preventable, and anyone can take care of them. When you wear pads throughout the day, rashes occur in your thighs and vaginal area. Rashes can often be painful and they cause inflammation, which makes us feel uncomfortable, queasy and irritable.

For a comfortable period, here are five simple things you can do.

Change your pad

It is very important to keep changing your pads every 4-6 hours, especially during heavy flow days. Heavy currents cause wetting which in turn can cause rashes if the same pad is worn for too long. Therefore, it is recommended to change the pad frequently if you want to avoid rashes.

Your cleanliness is your priority

Always keep yourself clean and dry during menstruation, as this is very important. Cleaning your private parts regularly and properly with lukewarm water is more than enough. Avoid using any cosmetic soap or cream, as these products can be harsh on your personal parts.

Choose the right pad

While experiencing periods, our body suffers from rashes and itching, turning periods into a messy affair. Therefore, it is very important to choose the right pad based on your flow type and skin type. A pad with quick absorbent with soft and good quality outer layer is the perfect solution for your special days. You may experience rashes when using dry sheet (PPF sheet) pads due to humid and dry weather. Warm air pads like soft-top sheets are well absorbed and make you feel softer as well.

Correct underwear is important

The perfect solution to your periods is cotton underwear that allows your skin to breathe and ensures that you are not sweating. This helps in proper ventilation and no moisture is formed which makes the rash much less likely to develop.

Use of antifungal powder / antibacterial powder

It is very important to keep your vaginal area dry and moisture free. To prevent chuffing and rashes and no bacterial contact, dry the area with clean tissue paper, finishing with an absorbent antifungal / antibacterial powder.