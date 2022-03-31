Persistent serious superheroes feel sad as Morbius exits

Morbius (15, 104 min) Horror/action/fantasy/romance. Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson. Director: Daniel Espinosa.

Release: March 31

The second origin story of the month, a tortured, self-destructive crusader with a curious kinship for monstrous flying mammals, sheds as much blood as The Batman, conducting most of its action sequences under a cover of darkness. And claims another 15 certificates for ‘strong’. Threats and violence’.

However, this first Dance of Death with a Nobel Prize-winning scientist was played by Jared Leto less than 72 minutes before his tour of Gotham City and felt like some of the title character’s victims.

Based on Marvel Comics…