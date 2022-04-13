Perth Glory beat Wellington Phoenix 1-0 again

A Gail Sandoval winner ensured Wellington would make their long-awaited return to New Zealand in the A-League Men’s top six after a 1-0 win over Perth for the last time.

Mexican Sandoval’s strong shot from the 48th minute took at least one deflection on the way to Perth landmark player Liam Reddy. who were making their 400th Australian domestic league appearance.

The win at Sydney’s Netstrata Jubilee Stadium propelled Wellington one place above Sydney FC into fifth place, leaving them just one point behind Adelaide, who have played two more games.

Phoenix, who have not played in New Zealand for more than 300 days, will host matches in Wellington and Auckland.

