Peru can still dream of a World Cup ticket after victory against Paraguay. world cup preliminary round

The assignment for Peru was clear: a win meant a ticket to the play-offs, in the event of a draw or a loss, they had to wait for the results of Colombia and Chile.

But Peru did not allow it to go so far. Lapadula opened the score after 4 minutes on a pass from Cueva. The same Kyuwa was also the architect of 2-0 just before half-time, this time with Yotun playing the finisher.

The home team was able to control the game after the break, with victory no longer in danger. “It’s a beautiful evening, but our homework isn’t over yet,” said star Cueva. “From tomorrow we will focus on the play-offs.”

Peru will now face either Australia or the United Arab Emirates in mid-June. The winner of that game qualifies for the World Cup. Peru has fond memories of the World Cup play-offs. In the last World Cup, it defeated New Zealand in the play-offs, allowing Peru to return to the World Cup for the first time since 1982.