Peru: Castillo backs down and lifts curfew

President of Peru Peter Castleannounced in Congress today that it has been withdrawn Curfew that I set in Lima and neighboring El Callao until midnight tonight Local radio RPP reported that as a result of intelligence reports warning of possible looting and other excesses.



[05.04.22 5:30 p.m.] Castillo: We have decided to take the immobility measure. keep up to date https://t.co/WAgcNzGC9I pic.twitter.com/11kghuOMRB — Canal N (@canalN_) 5 April 2022

“I must inform you that for the time being we are going to cancel this impasse (curfew), it is up to us to call for the peace of the Peruvian people,” Castillo said in the parliamentary session hall. Meeting the office, MLAs and many of their leaders for about two and a half hours…