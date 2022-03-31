Peru in playoff: Players celebrate in locker room after beating Paraguay

After beating Paraguay, the players continued the celebration in the dressing room.

Players from where “Contigo Peru” did not miss after a big celebration on the grounds of the National Stadium Peru national team They continued happily in the locker room. Several players uploaded postcards to their social networks to share their experiences In that intimate moment. those who Gianluca Lapadula and Wilder Cartagena could not attendwho went for an anti-doping test.

The 2-0 win over Paraguay stirred emotions and at different times, happiness was shown. get a playoff spot in the final match of South American Qualifiers This caused a stir which lasted for several hours. Players left Badshah Jose…