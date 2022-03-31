Peru in the playoffs: the wives of the players of the Peruvian national team celebrate victory over Paraguay

Pairs of players from the Peruvian national team celebrate the victory of ‘Blanqueiroza’. (Photo: Rachna Infobae)

A Night Peruvians Will Never Forget, ‘Blanquiroja’ managed to win 2 to 0 to Paraguayachieved fifth place (repechage zone) in this type of standings Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. team lead Ricardo Gareca is half the ticket to the world cup and he must face the winner Australia vs. Arab Emirates,

After the defeat against Uruguay Controversy for course goal Miguel Trucco not chargedFans wanted to get rid of the stuck hooks and it became a reality at the National Stadium, thanks gianluca lapadula And Yoshimar YotoniWhich made more than 30 million Peruvians giggle with joy…