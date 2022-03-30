Peru Vs. Paraguay: Andres Vise, María Pia Coppello, Carlos Vilchez and more celebrities who celebrated Peru’s conquest

Celebrities celebrate Peru’s victory against Paraguay (Photo: Instagram)

Matches between this March 29 Peru vs Paraguay A spectacular 2-0 result. In this way, we continue in the race Qatar 2022 qualifying And with the hope of playing in the World Cup.

Seeing this, the celebration of the artists could not wait and they expressed all their feelings on social networks. This is the case of Andres Vise, María Pia Coppello, Carlos Vilchez and many others, who are always shown encouraging the Peruvian team at each game.

Tula Rodriguez

The host of En Boca de Todos used stories on his official Instagram account to express his happiness over Peru’s victory. The actress showed that she was living the game with her family and…