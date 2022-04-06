Peru’s Castillo lifts Lima curfew after widespread defiance, anger

LIMA, April 5 (Reuters) – Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday afternoon lifted a curfew order following widespread defiance on the streets, as protests spiraled against rising fuel and fertilizer prices triggered by the Ukraine conflict.

“I must announce that from this moment on we are going to cancel the curfew order,” Castillo said in a meeting with Congress. “We now call on the Peruvian people to keep calm.”

Castillo issued a sudden curfew mandate minutes before midnight on Monday, ordering Lima residents to stay at home between 2 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. in an attempt to curb nationwide protests over surging prices.

But the curfew triggered a fresh crisis for the Castillo administration, with thousands of people taking…