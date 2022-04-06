Peru’s President Castillo lifts Lima lockdown amid criticism | Protests News

Mandatory lockdown came amid protests against rising fuel and food costs that have led to at least four deaths.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has lifted a mandatory lockdown imposed in the country’s capital and a nearby town, after the measure spurred widespread criticism, anger and fresh protests in the streets of Lima.

Castillo had late on Monday ordered residents to remain in their homes between 2am and 11:59pm local time in an effort “to re-establish peace and internal order” amid nationwide protests over rising fuel and food prices.

“We will with immediate effect remove this [curfew]. We call on the Peruvian people to be calm,” Castillo said on Tuesday afternoon, alongside Congress President Maria Alva, as he cut the curfew short just after 5pm local time (10:00…