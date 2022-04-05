Peruvian government orders curfew in Lima and Callao due to roadblocks and protests

This is the first stay in power by the Castillo government for eight months. Photo: Twitter.

The Peruvian government this Tuesday declared a nearly full-day curfew in the neighboring port of Lima and Callao, after a partial strike by carriers yesterday caused a disturbance with road jams and the provisional balance of one dead.

“In view of the acts of violence that some groups wish to form (…) and to restore peace and internal order (…), the Council of Ministers has approved the declaration of civil immobility (curfew) from 2 am … until 11:59 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, to protect civil defense,” President Pedro Castillo said in a televised message to the nation …