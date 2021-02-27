PES vs ISL Fantasy Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Best Fantasy Picket for Pakistan Super League | sport

PES vs ISL Fantasy Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United – 27 February 2021 (Karachi). The batsmen of both the teams are in excellent form.

Peshawar Zalmi, aka Pakistan Super League in Islamabad United in the league match of PSL 2021 which will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan’s Premier T20 competition is finally here.

Peshawar Zalmi started the tournament with a defeat, and they are now on a string of two consecutive wins. Imam-ul-Haq has batted well in the top order, while the deaths of Hyder Ali, Sherfen Rutherford and Shoaib Malik have been spectacular. The bowling looks strong with the bowling of Wahab Riaz, Mujib ur Rehman and Saqib Mahmood.

Islamabad United could not do well last season and have won their opening two matches this season. Alex Hales is their lead batsman, while Shadab Khan and Lewis Gregory are their main all-rounders. This team has eight bowling options, and they are playing as a unit in the tournament.

Pitch report – Average 1st innings score on this ground is 169 runs in this PSL season.

Match Details:

Time:- 7.30 pm, live on Sony Six / HD

Potential XI for both sides: –

Peshawar Jalmi – Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hyder Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfen Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mujib ur Rehman, Saq Mahmood, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran.

Islamabad united – Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Squad must have 5 players

Imam Ul Haq, Alex Hales, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hyder Ali and Saqib Mahmood.

PES vs ISL team wicket-keeper

Kamran Akmal (Price 9) Will be our team’s wicket keeper. Akmal scored 251 runs at an average of 27.88 last season, while his strike-rate was 161.93. He is one of the most consistent players in Peshawar Zalmi.

PES vs ISL Team Batsmen

Hyder Ali (Price 9), Imam-ul-Haq (Price 8.5), and Tom Koehler-Cadmore (Price 8.5) Peshawar will be our batsman from Jalmi. Hyder has scored 74 runs in PSL 2021 at a strike-rate of 194.73, while Imam has scored 89 runs at a strike-rate of 127.14. Cadmore has scored 2200 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 141.68, while he made a brilliant half-century in his debut PSL 2021.

Alex Hales (Price 10.5) and Hussain Talat (Price 8.5) Islamabad United will have our batsmen. Hales scored 543 runs in the recent BBL at an average of 38.79, while he was also the tournament’s highest run-scorer. He has scored 75 runs in PSL 2021 at a strike-rate of 182.92. Talat is a very good player in the lower middle order, while he can also play a few overs.

PES vs ISL Team all-rounders

Shadab Khan (value 9.5) and Faheem Ashraf (value 9) We will have an all-rounder from Islamabad United. Khan scored 263 runs at an average of 37.57 last season, while also taking eight wickets in bowling. Faheem is a prolific all-rounder, and has scored 47 runs in PSL 2021, while picking up one wicket.

PES vs ISL Team Bowlers

Wahab Riaz (Price 9) and Saqib Mehmood (Price 8.5) Peshawar will be our bowler from Jalmi. Mahmood has taken seven wickets in the tournament, while Wahab has taken four wickets. Both of them are real wicket-taking bowlers.

Hasan Ali (Price 9) Islamabad United will have our bowlers. Ali took eight wickets in the previous season, while he took one wicket with an economy of 6.50 this season.

Match Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi will be the favorite to win the game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Alex Hales and Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both captain’s picks + Kamran Akmal and Hyder Ali

