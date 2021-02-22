PES vs MUL Fantasy Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Best Fantasy Picks for Pakistan Super League | sport

PES vs MUL Fantasy Prophecy: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans – 23 February 2021 (Karachi). Mohammed Rizwan is at Midas Touch, and he is the best fantasy captain’s pick.

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Multan Sultans, aka Pakistan Super League, in the PSL 2021 league match, which will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan’s Premier T20 competition is finally here.

Peshawar Zalmi started the tournament with a defeat, and they would like to win here. Shoaib Malik and Ravi Bopara proved their class in the last game, while Kamran Akmal and Hyder Ali need to move on. The bowling looks strong with the bowling of Wahab Riaz, Mujib ur Rehman and Saqib Mehmood.

Multan Sultans also lost their opening game, and they have a strong team to bounce back. Mohammad Rizwan is on top in his game, while Lynn and Vince need to fire in this game. Carlos Brathwaite and Shahid Afridi are bowling brilliantly, while Tanveer needs to use his experience.

Match Details:

Time:- 7.30 pm, live on Sony Six / HD

Potential XI for both sides: –

Peshawar Jalmi – Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Hyder Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfen Rutherford, Ravi Bopara, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz, Mujib ur Rehman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran.

Multan sultan – Chris Lynn, Mohammad Rizwan, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Saqib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Umar, Sohailbullah.

Squad must have 5 players

Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujib ur Rehman, Chris Lynn and James Vince.

PES vs MUL team wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan (Price 9.5) and Kamran Akmal (Price 9) Will be our team’s wicketkeeper. Rizwan scored 198 runs at an average of 98.50 in the recent T20I series against South Africa, while he scored a brilliant half-century in the last game. Akmal scored 251 runs at an average of 27.88 last season, while his strike-rate was 161.93. Both of them are fantastic openers.

PES vs MUL Team Batsmen

Hyder Ali (Price 9) Peshawar will be our batsman from Jalmi. Ali scored 239 runs at an average of 26.55 last season, while his strike-rate was 157.23. He is a young player and needs to step into his game.

Chris Lynn (Price 10) and James Vince (Price 9.5) Multan Sultans will be our batsmen. Lynn scored 458 runs in the recent BBL at an average of 35.23, while Vince scored 537 runs at an average of 38.36. Both these matches are winners.

PES vs MUL Team all-rounders

Shoaib Malik (Price 9.5) Peshawar will be our all-rounder from Zalmi. Malik had scored 278 runs at an average of 34.75 last season, while he scored a brilliant half-century in the last game. He is an experienced campaigner.

Carlos Brathwaite (Price 8.5) and Shahid Afridi (Price 8.5) Multan will be our all-rounder from the Sultans. Afridi has taken 344 T20 wickets in his career, while he has also taken a few wickets in the last match. Brathwaite took 16 wickets in the recent BBL, while he took a few wickets in the game against Islamabad. These two are wicket takers.

PES vs MUL Team Bowlers

Wahab Riaz (Price 9) and Mujib ur Rehman (Price 9) Peshawar will be our bowler from Jalmi. Riaz took 11 wickets last season, while Mujib picked up 14 wickets in the recent BBL with an economy of 6.26. Both took three wickets in the last game.

Sohail Tanvir (Price 8.5) Multan Sultans will be our bowlers. Tanveer took 14 wickets last season, while he has the ability to score runs in the lower order.

Match Prediction: Multan Sultan will be the favorite to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Mohammad Rizwan and Chris Lynn

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + Shoaib Malik and James Vince

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All of our selections are based on an in-depth analysis of the players pitching in the match, and a basis for subtle reports, pitch reports and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article presenting your side as a guide for the match and the players.