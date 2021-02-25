PES vs QUE Fantasy Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Best Fantasy Pitches for Pakistan Super League | sport

PES vs QUE Fantasy Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators – 26 February 2021 (Karachi). Faf du Plessis and Dale Steyn will play for the Gladiators in this game.

Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 league match in Quetta Gladiators, aka Pakistan Super League, which will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan’s Premier T20 competition is finally here.

Peshawar Zalmi started the tournament with a loss, and won his second game. Tom Koehler-Cadmore proved his class in the last game, while Malik, Akmal, Ali and Imam also appear to be doing well. The bowling looks strong with the bowling of Wahab Riaz, Mujib ur Rehman and Saqib Mahmood.

The Quetta Gladiators have lost their opening two games and would like to avoid a hat-trick of losses. On the song for the Gladiators was Chris Gayle, but he has gone home for national duties. The arrival of Faf du Plessis is a great thing, while the rest of the batsmen need to fire.

Pitch report – Average 1st innings score on this ground is 163 runs in this PSL season.

Match Details:

Time:- 8.30 pm, live on Sony Six / HD

Potential XI for both sides: –

Peshawar Jalmi – Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hyder Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfen Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mujib ur Rehman, Saqn Mahmood, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran.

Quetta Gladiators – Saim Ayub, Tom Banton, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Usman Shinwari.

Squad must have 5 players

Faf du Plessis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kamran Akmal, Wahab Riaz and Dale Steyn.

PES vs QUE team wicket-keeper

Kamran Akmal (Price 9) Will be our team’s wicket keeper. Akmal scored 251 runs at an average of 27.88 last season, while his strike-rate was 161.93. He is one of the most consistent players in Peshawar Zalmi.

Pes vs what Team Batsmen

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Price 8.5) Peshawar will be our batsman from Jalmi. Cadmore has scored 2200 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 141.68, while he scored a brilliant half-century in the previous game. He is a game-changer.

Faf du Plessis (Price 9) and Tom Banton (Price 9) Quetta Gladiators will be our batsmen. Banton has scored 1100 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 151.35, while Faf has scored 449 runs at an average of 40.81 in the IPL 2020. Both are top-ranked players and Banton would like to improve their form.

Pes vs what Team all-rounders

Ben Cutting (Price 9) Quetta will be our all-rounder from Gladiators. Cutting took eight wickets with the ball last season, while he scored 146 runs at a strike-rate of 189.61. He is not at his best, but Cutting is a game-changer.

Shoaib Malik (Price 9.5) Peshawar will be our all-rounder from Zalmi. Malik scored 278 runs at an average of 34.75 last season, while he has scored over 10,000 runs in his T20 career.

Pes vs what Team Bowlers

Wahab Riaz (Price 9), Mujib ur Rehman (Price 9), and Saqib Mehmood (Price 8.5) Peshawar will be our bowler from Jalmi. Riyaz took 11 wickets last season, while Mujib picked up 14 wickets in the recent BBL with an economy of 6.26. Mahmood has taken four wickets in PSL 2021. All three have wicket-taking players.

Mohammad Hasnain (Price 9) and Dale Steyn (Price 8.5) Quetta Gladiators will be our bowlers. Hasnain took 15 wickets last season, while Steyn is experienced with 259 T20 wickets. These are the main pacers of both sides.

Match Prediction: Peshawar Jalmi will be the favorite to win the game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Faf du Plessis and Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + Kamran Akmal and Tom Banton

