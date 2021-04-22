Peshawar Web Series : Episode 4

On the morning of sixteenth December 2014, a batch of Taliban extremists scaled the partitions of a peaceable military faculty and mercilessly massacred greater than 100 harmless youngsters. Witness the chronicles of this heart-wrenching act of vengeance in opposition to Pakistan Military and the fearless fight by a handful of commandos that saved the lives of many others. PESHAWAR, Watch Now!

Aadarsh ​​Balakrishna (Akram Khan), Ashmit Patel (Abu Salim), Shishir Shamra (Kunal Kamra), Amitriyaan (Nouman Shah), Rakshanda Khan (Fatima Hussian), Devraj Singh (Rajeev Sen), Rushad Rana (Herrat) Director Jehangir Irroni