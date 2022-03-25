Pete Davidson Appears on Machine Gun Kelly Album ‘Mainstream Sellout’

We know that voice! Pete Davidson pal. makes a surprising appearance on machine gun Kellylatest album, Mainstream Selloutand brings his trademark humor to the track.

The 31-year-old dropped his sixth studio album on Friday, March 25. One of the 16 tracks is titled “Wall of Fame (Interlude)” and features the 28-year-old comedian and Kelly’s 12-year-old daughter. How.

“What is this wall?” Davidson asks, as Cassie screams in the background, “We love the Wall!”

saturday night live The star continues, “It’s a wall of famous people? Brilliant. … la sucks.” When Pritten wonders if her father is on the wall, Davidson repeats his question in a playful tone, asking, ” Are you on the wall…