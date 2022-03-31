Pete Holmes interviews ‘How We Role’ about bowling, stand-up – The Hollywood Reporter

Pete Holmes’ career has revolved around the TV ecosystem on an unpredictable course. He hosted his self-titled talk show on Comedy Central. He created and starred in the Judd Apatow-produced comedy (to crash) for HBO. And, as of Thursday night, he’s now starring in his own CBS sitcom.

Despite its almost classic sitcom premise – the blue collar man digs the grind to pursue his dream as a professional bowler – how we Roll Pro Bowler is based on the life of Tom Smallwood. Holmes says the project was signed out of a desire to do something that felt unlike anything he had seen in his Hollywood tenure so far. speak with Hollywood Reporter Earlier in March, Holmes spoke about his new project and why the past two years have questioned him with the way he’s approaching his…