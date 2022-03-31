Pete Holmes Shares Kiss Bowling Comedy ‘How We Roll’ With ‘Ted Lasso’

how we RollK Tom Smallwood (Pete Holmes) was born to bowl. “When you came out of the womb, I bet 10 doctors fell,” declared local street owner Archie (Chi McBride). Pipe Dream: A Spot on the Pro Tour.

“It’s a universal theme—take a chance on something that’s risky but really is your passion,” Holmes said of his new comedy’s winning formula. “It’s more relevant now than ever.”

Scoring big will be a team effort. Tom to his hairstylist wife Jane (Katie Lowes, Anna’s Invention, his tap-dancing son, Sam (Mason Welles); Tom’s overprotective mom, Helen (Julie White); And sometimes Coach Archie….