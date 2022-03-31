icon - facebook

Pete Holmes Shares Kiss Bowling Comedy ‘How We Roll’ With ‘Ted Lasso’

how we RollK Tom Smallwood (Pete Holmes) was born to bowl. “When you came out of the womb, I bet 10 doctors fell,” declared local street owner Archie (Chi McBride). Pipe Dream: A Spot on the Pro Tour.

“It’s a universal theme—take a chance on something that’s risky but really is your passion,” Holmes said of his new comedy’s winning formula. “It’s more relevant now than ever.”

(credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS)

Scoring big will be a team effort. Tom to his hairstylist wife Jane (Katie Lowes, Anna’s Invention, his tap-dancing son, Sam (Mason Welles); Tom’s overprotective mom, Helen (Julie White); And sometimes Coach Archie….


