Peter Gabriel attends the final Genesis show for Phil Collins

Photo: Gina Wetzler/Redfern; Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

As the man himself would probably say, Hence, Genesis made their final appearance as a band on Saturday night, giving one last invisible touch to their five decades of mesmerizingly complex prog rock and even wildly catchy pop. Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and synth smokeshow Tony Banks enthralled the audience at London’s O2 Arena, but it was someone off the stage who also garnered an enormous amount of fanfare. The Duke of Soulsbury Hill, Peter Gabriel, was looking at his former bandmates from the crowd, which Collins confirmed with some mid-show jokes: “Maybe he’s the one …