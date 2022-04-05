Peter Gutven Has Resigned, So Here’s What Happens Next In Picking A New Premier

Tasmania’s Premier Peter Gutwin announced his resignation yesterday, sending shock waves through the political landscape and intensifying speculation over his successor.

ABC understands that Deputy Premier Jeremy Rockliff is “very keen” for the top post and the party room’s support is likely, but we have yet to hear publicly from any potential candidate.

Mr Gutwin said the Liberal Party would elect his replacement later this week.

So what is the process of electing the new Prime Minister? How long will this take? And, what does this mean for Parliament?

Why did Gutwein resign?

Mr Gutwein’s announcement came as a shock to many.

He said he is quitting politics to spend time with his family and fears he can no longer give “110 per cent” of the role.

“What I have found since the last…