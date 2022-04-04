Peter Gutwin Has Resigned As Prime Minister Of Tasmania – It Is Who Could Take Over

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwin has followed his predecessor in choosing his time to resign.

He leaves a hole in a new term of government led by the Liberal Party in a little less than a full year, giving his successor three years to make his mark.

The Gutwin government has faced several resignations since the last state election, having lost ministers Sarah Courtney and Jane Howlett.

Of the remaining Liberal members of parliament, here are the likely contenders for the top position.

Jeremy Rockliff, 52, has been Peter Gutwin's deputy since the pair took the lead in 2020.

Jeremy Rockliff

An electorally popular deputy prime minister would be a safe choice for the top post, if desired.

Jeremy Rockliff scored the ticket to leadership with Mr Gutwin…