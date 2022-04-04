Peter Gutwin quits politics, leaves Tasmanian liberals to choose new prime minister

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwin has announced that he is resigning from politics, saying he “can no longer give 110 percent”.

At a news conference in Launceston on Monday, Mr Gutwin said: “I have focused on everyone’s family, now I want to spend some time focusing on myself.”

“It is with some sadness that I am leaving, but I know that the foundations that have been laid are the way that a new leader will be able to build his own, and importantly, move forward.” to take their own decisions,” he said. ,