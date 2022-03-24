LATEST

Peter Hebblethwaite: who is P&O Ferries CEO, salary, net worth, and what did he say about mass sackings?

Posted on
Peter Heblethwaite Appears To A Parliamentary Committee When His Company Sacks 800 Employees On The Spot

Both lawmakers and the public were shocked this week after transport company P&O Ferries suddenly laid off 800 employees.

The company fired its employees via a video call – without prior notice or consultation with the workers – for using only very cheap agency employees.

Now, CEO Peter Heblethwaite has answered questions from angry politicians who have accused the company of adopting ‘fire and rear’ practices.

During a tense grilling on the transport committee, Boss apologized to those who had been affected by it, while also acknowledging that new agency employees operating international routes were…

