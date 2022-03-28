Peter Sagan absent from Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan will not start the Tour of Flanders on Sunday. Lack of form will not be aligned with Antwerp’s debut since the resumption of the Tour of the Alps Maritimes in mid-February and haute-wise, triple Slovak world champions (TotalEnergy), winner of the 2016 Belgian Classic.
It seems that he is suffering from a physical problem and according to his team staff, “Poison from 200 Kilometers”, Slovak will take the test. It was by mutual agreement with the team that it was decided to withdraw him from Flanders as he could not go through with Anthony Tergis – second – in the final at Milan-San Remo.
Soup replaced Sagan
Peter Sagan would be drawn to a more modest format race at the Circuit de la Sarthe (5-8 April), and in recent years will be replaced in Belgium by Geoffrey Soupe, a loyal teammate of Tergis on the Ronde.
Slovak had a bad start to the season: Ill…