Peter Sagan form in trouble: Slovakia will not start at Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan will not be at the start of the Tour of Flanders this Sunday. The Slovak has been chasing things down for weeks and has never come close to a good result.

The driver of TotalEnergies, where he was brought in for a lot of money, started his season with Corona. As a result, he fell severely behind in training, aggravated by bronchitis after a poor opening weekend at Tierno-Adriatico. Fifth place in Milan-Turin gave Milan-Sanremo hope, but Sagan punctured at poor timing there.

Sagan was released early in both the E3 Saxo Bank Classic and Gent-Wevelgem, which meant that his team, Team have now decided not to let him start in Flanders, where he still won in 2016. Sagan would not be able to tackle the 200-kilometer mark and would not be able to assist Anthony Tergis in the final. Turgis was already second at Milan-Sanremo, while Dries van…