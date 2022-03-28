Peter Sagan missing after disappointing ‘Tour of Flanders’

Don’t look for Peter Sagan in his tour of Flanders this Sunday. The Slovak, in consultation with his team TotalEnergies, has decided to pass for ‘Vlaanderens Mooiste’, reports the French sports newspaper L’Equipe. Sagan’s next race should now take place at the Circuit de la Sarthe (April 5-8).

TotalEnergies has had little fun so far with Sagan, who was brought in last year by the French formation as the new big man. The three-time world champion was infected with the corona virus for the second time earlier this year and thus fell behind in training. To make matters worse, once back on track, he fell ill in Tirreno-Adriatico.

Although Sagan recovered in time for Milan-Turin and finished fifth in this Italian Semi-Classic, came a strong runner-up in the following Classics…