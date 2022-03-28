Peter Sagan will miss the start of Sunday’s Tour of Flanders: “Not in the best shape” | trip to flanders

6 years ago, Peter Sagan was the grand winner of the Tour of Flanders. But this spring it is not going well.

At Milan-Sanremo, Sagan could still use mechanical misfortune as an excuse. But at both the E3 Saxo Bank and Gent-Wevelgem, the 32-year-old Slovak fell completely out of the snow. With an assignment as the low point tomorrow.

reason given? Sagan had to leave Tirreno-Adriatico 3 weeks ago with bronchitis and was left behind as a result.

“He is not yet in his best shape to participate in the Tour of Flanders”, said his teammate TotalEnergies.

Anthony Turgis (second in Milan-Sanremo) and our compatriot Dries van Gestel (third in Gent-Wevelgem) will usually be the forward men in the French formation on Sunday.