Petersen racks up three points, Canucks give Golden Knights lead in crucial OT win

At times in the third period on Tuesday, Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau felt like a cartoon rabbit.

His team went 4–2 in the final frame, but conceded a pair of goals to the Vegas Golden Knights, allowing extra time in a crucial game for both sides.

“I was saying to the people over there, ‘Have you ever seen the old Bugs Bunny cartoons when he sees another bunny that’s really cute and you have a red heart coming out of your chest?’ I felt like that in the third period,” Boudreau said.

While the Canucks allowed the Golden Knights to return to the competition, the home side prevailed, with Quinn Hughes scoring 51 seconds in overtime to give Vancouver a 5–4 victory.

The defenseman picked up a rebound from a shot from Conor Garland in front of the Vegas Nets and waited…