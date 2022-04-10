Petr Yan confident he won Alzaman Sterling rematch, calls for trilogy

Petr Yan wants another chance to beat Aljamain Sterling.

At the co-main event of UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Sterling defeated Yan by split decision to integrate his undisputed title with Yan’s interim title. It was the second time in a row that Sterling defeated Yan in a championship match since Sterling’s controversial disqualification win at UFC 259 in March last year.

After the fight, Yan – now a former undisputed champion and a former interim champion – was asked his views on the judges’ decision and he replied that he believed he should once again be wearing undisputed gold around his waist. should leave the octagon with.

“I won this battle,” said Yan through a Russian translator. “I think I won this fight and I’m out.”