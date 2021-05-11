Petrol and diesel prices continue to rise, with prices exceeding 100 in many cities!

Petrol diesel prices have been steadily increasing since the last one week. After which petrol and diesel prices reached record highs on Tuesday. Petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many districts of the country. According to the new prices released by the government oil companies, today petrol prices have been increased by 27 paise and diesel by 30 paise per liter. Yesterday, petrol price was increased by 26 paise and diesel by 33 paise per liter.

Petrol can be expensive up to Rs 4: – Anuj Gupta, Vice President (Commodities and Currencies), IIFL Securities, said that crude oil is becoming expensive due to increased demand. There are high expectations that Brent crude could reach $ 75 per barrel by the end of this month. If this happens, then petrol in the Indian market can be expensive by 3 to 4 rupees.

Know which cities Petrol crosses Rs 100 per liter: –

>> Petrol in Sriganganagar is Rs 102.70 and diesel is Rs 95.06 per liter.

>> Petrol in Anuppur is Rs 102.40 and diesel is Rs 93.06 per liter.

>> Petrol in Rewa is Rs 102.04 and diesel is Rs 92.73 per liter.

>> Petrol in Parbhani is Rs 100.50 and diesel is Rs 90.41 per liter.

>> Petrol in Indore is Rs 99.90 and diesel is Rs 90.77 per liter.

>> Petrol in Bhopal is Rs 99.83 and diesel is Rs 90.68 per liter.

Know the price of petrol diesel in four metros: –

>> Petrol in Delhi is Rs 91.80 and diesel is Rs 82.36 per liter.

>> Petrol in Mumbai is Rs 98.12 and diesel is Rs 89.48 per liter.

>> Petrol in Chennai is Rs 93.62 and diesel is Rs 87.25 per liter.

>> Petrol in Kolkata is Rs 91.92 and diesel is Rs 85.20 per liter.