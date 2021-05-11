ENTERTAINMENT

Petrol and diesel prices continue to rise, with prices exceeding 100 in many cities!

Avatar

Petrol diesel prices have been steadily increasing since the last one week. After which petrol and diesel prices reached record highs on Tuesday. Petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many districts of the country. According to the new prices released by the government oil companies, today petrol prices have been increased by 27 paise and diesel by 30 paise per liter. Yesterday, petrol price was increased by 26 paise and diesel by 33 paise per liter.

Petrol can be expensive up to Rs 4: – Anuj Gupta, Vice President (Commodities and Currencies), IIFL Securities, said that crude oil is becoming expensive due to increased demand. There are high expectations that Brent crude could reach $ 75 per barrel by the end of this month. If this happens, then petrol in the Indian market can be expensive by 3 to 4 rupees.

Know which cities Petrol crosses Rs 100 per liter: –
>> Petrol in Sriganganagar is Rs 102.70 and diesel is Rs 95.06 per liter.
>> Petrol in Anuppur is Rs 102.40 and diesel is Rs 93.06 per liter.
>> Petrol in Rewa is Rs 102.04 and diesel is Rs 92.73 per liter.
>> Petrol in Parbhani is Rs 100.50 and diesel is Rs 90.41 per liter.
>> Petrol in Indore is Rs 99.90 and diesel is Rs 90.77 per liter.
>> Petrol in Bhopal is Rs 99.83 and diesel is Rs 90.68 per liter.

Know the price of petrol diesel in four metros: –
>> Petrol in Delhi is Rs 91.80 and diesel is Rs 82.36 per liter.
>> Petrol in Mumbai is Rs 98.12 and diesel is Rs 89.48 per liter.
>> Petrol in Chennai is Rs 93.62 and diesel is Rs 87.25 per liter.
>> Petrol in Kolkata is Rs 91.92 and diesel is Rs 85.20 per liter.

Related Items:

Most Popular

76
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
22
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top