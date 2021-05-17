Petrol-Diesel Prices Rise For 9th Time In 2 Weeks

Petrol and diesel prices have once again raised concerns in the country. The national capital Delhi recorded a rise of 24 paise on a liter of petrol and 27 paise on diesel on Sunday. After this, the price of one liter petrol has been increased to Rs 92.58 and the price of diesel to Rs 83.22. This is the 9th time in 16 days of May that the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased. Earlier on Saturday, there was no change in the prices of petrol and diesel. The last time oil prices went up was on Friday (May 14). A liter of petrol in the capital that day was priced at Rs 92.24 and diesel at Rs 82.95.

Petrol and diesel prices have been increasing continuously since the election results came. On 26 February, the Election Commission announced the dates of assembly elections in five states. Since then, there was no increase in the prices of petrol and diesel between May 2, but in contrast there was a decrease in prices. But after the election results came on 2 May, oil prices started increasing from 4 May itself. Since then, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased nine times.

Check the price of your city in this way: –

Visit www.iocl.com, the official portal of the Indian Oil Corporation.

Click on the ‘Check Petrol and Diesel Prices’ banner here.

Then check your city dealer code.

Later message ‘RSP Dealer Code’ to 9224992249.

For example, if the dealer code of Delhi is 102072, then write ‘RSP 102072’ and send a message of 9224992249.