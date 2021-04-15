Peyton Manning will host ‘College Bowl’ revival on NBC this June

It’s been one other offseason of Peyton Manning not taking an analyst place in an NFL broadcasting sales space, however that doesn’t imply he’s not including tv duties.

In November, information got here that Manning could be internet hosting a revived model of the basic School Bowl quiz present, a tv mainstay for many years. Now, due to an NBC announcement, we have now some extra particulars, together with that it’s just a few months away.

We additionally know that Peyton isn’t the one Manning brother concerned. Through Selection:

Soccer nice Peyton Manning will host this system, which aired on radio stations within the Nineteen Fifties earlier than transferring to CBS after which NBC between 1959 and 1970, and shall be assisted by his brother, Cooper Manning. In every present, groups of three representing a few of the nation’s high faculties should work collectively to reply questions on all kinds of topics. The highest two faculties advance to the ultimate, the place they compete head-to-head for the Capital One School Bowl trophy and a scholarship to place towards their schooling. Collaborating faculties embrace College of Alabama, Auburn College, Columbia College, College of Michigan, College of Minnesota, Ole Miss, Morehouse School, College of Tennessee, College of Southern California, UCLA, College of Virginia and Xavier of Louisiana.

Along with Cooper’s position, Eli Manning is on board as an government producer. The Capital One sponsorship is smart from a model/synergy/promoting greenback perspective (for those who’re into that sort of factor); the corporate spends a ton of money yearly to principally be a foremost presenting sponsor for a number of faculty soccer occasions/reveals. Contemplating the Manning’s involvement and the interscholastic competitors of School Bowl, the parallels are apparent.

Again in November, right here’s what NBC mentioned in regards to the format:

The sequence will pit groups of school college students head-to-head in a battle of scholarships and the title of “School Bowl” champions. Twelve chosen faculties will compete in a bracketed event over 4 rounds, during which groups vie for probably the most factors. “We’re excited to deliver this beloved faculty recreation present again to primetime with a recent new spin that’s certain to not solely entertain but additionally encourage,” mentioned Jenny Groom, government vp of unscripted content material at NBCUniversal. “Peyton’s love for competitors, sport and schooling makes him the right host and accomplice. Will probably be a lot enjoyable to showcase these faculty rivalries and, extra importantly, the extremely sensible and proficient college students behind them.”

Sport reveals make quite a lot of sense for networks now, too. They’re usually cheaper than scripted programming, and the collegiate nature right here may discover a built-in viewers. Manning’s flip as a number will come on the heels of Aaron Rodgers internet hosting two weeks of Jeopardy!; his stint wraps up this week, and he’s been excellent internet hosting a present with a format way more troublesome on the host than School Bowl will possible be.

It’s additionally price noting that whereas School Bowl the televised competitors hasn’t been on the air for 50 years, there have nonetheless been School Bowl competitions yearly. (Contestants usually graduate to turn out to be the sorts of people that take trivia nights at bars very, very significantly. I’m not judging, as I’m one among them.)

When you’re curious in any respect, the present is ready to premiere June twenty second, 2021.

