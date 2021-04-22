Peyton Ramsey, QB, Northwestern – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

With a higher demand than ever on the quarterback place, and 5 signal-callers anticipated to be gone with the primary 10 picks of the draft, consideration focuses on which QBs could current worth within the later rounds. One passer who’s starting to garner consideration late within the 2021 NFL Draft course of is Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey. Will he hear his identify referred to as in Cleveland?

Peyton Ramsey NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: Quarterback

College: Northwestern

Present Yr: Redshirt-Senior

Top: 6’1″

Weight: 202 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Peyton Ramsey Scouting Report

Positives: Indiana switch who was probably the most constant quarterbacks within the Huge Ten the previous two years. Affected person, shows terrific pocket consciousness, and senses stress. Stays poised underneath the frenzy, steps as much as keep away from defenders, and dumps the ball off to the protected beneath outlet if nothing else is offered.

Retains his eyes downfield rolling outdoors the pocket. Buys as a lot time as crucial for receivers, places contact on passes, and delivers a catchable ball. Tosses the ball away if nothing else is offered. Simply will get outdoors the pocket, retains his eyes downfield on the transfer, and exhibits the flexibility to choose up yardage together with his legs when crucial. Creates yardage when he takes off upfield. Shows a way of timing on receptions and doesn’t have receivers ready on the ball.

Negatives: Loses accuracy in addition to velocity passing on the transfer. May be in all places with throws. Lacks nice arm power and can’t drive deep passes.

Evaluation: Ramsey is a little bit of a sandlot quarterback who has accomplished nothing however win the previous two seasons, successfully main the offense for 2 totally different faculties. His timing and sense for playmaking makes Ramsey a great match as a backup in a timing offense.

Peyton Ramsey Participant Profile

Born right into a football-orientated household in Cincinnati, Ohio, Peyton and his brothers — Montana and Drew — had been all named after NFL quarterbacks. With a highschool head coach father, success on the soccer subject got here naturally to the younger quarterback.

Because the signal-caller for his father’s Elder Excessive College staff, he was twice named the Larger Catholic League South Participant of the Yr. Ramsey additionally led Elder to 3 playoff appearances. He set a number of faculty data whereas throwing for six,708 yards and 49 touchdowns. Displaying an early potential to influence the sport together with his legs, he added 32 dashing touchdowns in addition.

Regardless of his profitable highschool profession, analysts gave Ramsey a three-star score and ranked him because the forty fourth general prospect within the 2016 recruiting class. He obtained a number of affords from the MAC, whereas Cincinnati and some extra AAC groups courted the younger signal-caller. Nonetheless, one program provided him the chance to verify off a profession purpose and play in an up-and-coming offense. Having dreamed of enjoying within the Huge Ten convention, Ramsey dedicated to Indiana early in his recruitment.

Ramsey’s faculty soccer profession at Indiana

Though he redshirted in 2016, the Indiana quarterback discovered a method to contribute on offense. Ramsey earned Scout Group Participant of the Yr honors for his exhausting work and dedication in observe. The dedication led to an elevated position in 2017, making his debut in opposition to Ohio State. Regardless of a turbulent season, his redshirt-freshman marketing campaign set the foundations for achievement over the following two years.

Ramsey charged Indiana to 12 wins as he threw for over 5,000 yards and racked up 44 whole touchdowns between 2018 and 2019. Earlier than the 2019 season, Indiana hadn’t secured a profitable season since 2007. Their final profitable marketing campaign earlier than that was again in 1994. Moreover, Ramsey produced his finest performances within the greatest video games. His career-high single-game passing yards got here in opposition to a robust Penn State staff. Even in a 2018 defeat to Ohio State, the Indiana quarterback threw 322 yards and three touchdowns.

Transferring to play quarterback for Northwestern

On the finish of the 2019 season, Ramsey was confronted with a number of choices. He may have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft or return to Indiana. But, having graduated from Indiana, he opted to take the switch path to Northwestern. The Wildcats had been a most popular vacation spot out of highschool, and Ramsey took little time to simply accept their supply.

Northwestern was disappointing in 2019, however with a brand new QB on the helm, mixed with a ferocious protection, the Wildcats grew to become a pleasing shock in 2020. Ramsey led Northwestern to the Huge Ten Championship Recreation. Though they in the end fell brief, the Wildcats gave Ohio State a run for his or her cash.

In his remaining recreation as Northwestern’s quarterback, he orchestrated a dominating win over Auburn within the Citrus Bowl. Ramsey threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns, incomes MVP honors. Following the conclusion of the season, he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Peyton Ramsey’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

The most important knock on Ramsey forward of the 2021 NFL Draft is his deep throw accuracy and talent to drive the ball downfield. Though he impressed in that space at his Professional Day and demonstrated velocity within the 40-yard sprint, Ramsey is more likely to be a late-round choice who may win a backup job within the NFL.

Having based mostly his recreation round Russell Wilson rising up, the Seattle Seahawks could also be a great match. The Arizona Cardinals despatched their quarterback coach to Northwestern’s Professional Day, which leads me to consider there may be curiosity. Moreover, the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and Los Angeles Rams would supply stable touchdown spots for his ability set.

