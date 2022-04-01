Pfizer Vaccine Potentially Linked to Deafness

March 31, 2022 – The World Health Organization is investigating rare instances of hearing loss and other hearing disturbances associated with COVID-19 vaccinations – primarily Pfizer-BioNTech shots, according to a WHO report.

One in 11 billion doses given by WHO News bulletin There have been 164 reported cases of hearing loss worldwide among people who received Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna or AstraZeneca shots.

had 367 cases of tinnitus, a hearing condition that causes a ringing, hissing, clicking, roaring or humming interruption in one or both ears. Onset ranges from several minutes to several days, with most occurring within a day.

According to a WHO analysis, about 80 percent of reported tinnitus cases developed after the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

The average age of the reporter…